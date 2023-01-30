Darryl M. Burman Sells 2,500 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GPI traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.06. The stock had a trading volume of 63,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,743. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

