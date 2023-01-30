Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of DAIO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.06. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,585. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

