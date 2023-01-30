Decentraland 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $391.30 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $391.30 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00397583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.72 or 0.27907401 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00586081 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

