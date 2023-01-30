Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 26,806 shares.The stock last traded at $50.10 and had previously closed at $49.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.48 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.27% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $61,688.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,078.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,813. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

