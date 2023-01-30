Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lifted to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WILYY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

