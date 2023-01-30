Dero (DERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83,843.60

Dero (DERO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $83,843.60 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00021236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,747.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00396916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00770381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00093287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00564441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00185080 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,246,625 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.