Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $45.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 186,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,044. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 895,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 102.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 702,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 284.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 681,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $10,573,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $9,570,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

