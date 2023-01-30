Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 2,650 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.81) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,696.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,726.94. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,444.29.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.80 ($10,263.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

