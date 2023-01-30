Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Given a C$6.25 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price target on Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$251.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.83.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.