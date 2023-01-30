Digital Financial Exchange Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $66.27 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

