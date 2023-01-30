Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 6,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04.
About Dime Community Bancshares
