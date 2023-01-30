Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,347,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,610 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. 17,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,175. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

