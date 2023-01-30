Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $123,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $57.98.

