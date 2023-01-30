Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of DNOPY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

