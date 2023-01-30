Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $72.65

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.65, but opened at $65.99. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 634,351 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

