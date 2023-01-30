Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,415.0 days.

DTNOF stock remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

