Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 0.5% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

MCHP opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

