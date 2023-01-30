Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.