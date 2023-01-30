Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $767,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK opened at $93.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

