Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

