Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 15,365 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.