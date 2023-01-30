Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

