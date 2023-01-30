Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Shares of CF opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

