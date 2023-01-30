Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,714.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $353.00 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average is $327.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

