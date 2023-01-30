Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 330 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $169.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.