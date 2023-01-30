Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 4.5% Higher

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.48. 97,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 568,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $787.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

