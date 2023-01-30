DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 583,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.9 %
DRD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 162,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96.
Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
