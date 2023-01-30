DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 583,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.9 %

DRD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 162,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 35.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

