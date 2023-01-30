Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

