Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 93.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.58 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

