dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $143.46 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00011106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $143.46 million and $229.04 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00397086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.82 or 0.27872477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00581532 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.