Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,392. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.49 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

