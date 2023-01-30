Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 455,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 940,118 shares.The stock last traded at $14.32 and had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

