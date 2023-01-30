E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Down 1.2 %

E.On stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 29,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. E.On has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.18.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About E.On

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($13.04) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

Featured Stories

