EAC (EAC) Price Down 9.4% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $6,671.80 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00400536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03508064 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,105.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.