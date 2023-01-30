EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,560 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.77. The company had a trading volume of 224,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,220. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

