EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

