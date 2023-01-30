EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 6,675 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,642,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 421,296 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 75.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

About NortonLifeLock

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.