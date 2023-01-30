EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 604,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,791. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

