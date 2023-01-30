EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $106.43. 686,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

