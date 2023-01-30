EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.83. 1,537,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,039. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.