EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.14. 545,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

