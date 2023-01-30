EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

WM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 640,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,380. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

