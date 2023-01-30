Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Eastern has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

