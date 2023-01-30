easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESYJY. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 410 ($5.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $520.63.

easyJet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

