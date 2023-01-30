eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $717.04 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. eCash has a market cap of $717.04 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,644.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00571953 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00185052 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00045797 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,294,004,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.