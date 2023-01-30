EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 980,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.3 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of ELCPF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (ELCPF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.