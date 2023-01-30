EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 980,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ELCPF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

