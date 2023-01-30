Efforce Tops 24 Hour Volume of $542,475.75 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $34.39 million and $542,475.75 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

