Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.78 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $50.78 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.46 or 0.27486160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583650 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,522,953 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.