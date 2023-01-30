Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

