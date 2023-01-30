Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $523.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $505.00 to $523.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.84.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $492.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.43. Elevance Health has a one year low of $431.50 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

